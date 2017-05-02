Get More Traffic By Following These SEO Tips

As soon as you get serious about increasing your web site's traffic, you will hear the three magic words: search engine optimization. SEO is not a fad; its benefits have a proven track record. It is not a mystery, either. With a few simple tips you can start improving your web site's search engine performance immediately.

Do not clutter your site with useless items that take up valuable revenue space. While many of these things can add some flare or decoration, they also cost you money. Yes they may be free, however, it is just wasted space if that space could be generating income through an ad or link.

Providing transcripts for any media content on your site will make it more accessible and make it visible to search engines. Search engines can then use those to easily find your content and place you in search results.

Include useful external links on your website. The number of outbound links can positively affect a website's search engine rank, however, make sure that the pages you link to are relevant and search engine optimized themselves. It is also best to link to related websites but not direct competitors, as you do not want to lose potential customers in a bid to increase your search engine rank.

To bring more visitors to your web site, be sure to optimize your site so that search engines can find it easily. Use popular keywords and tags in your site's title tag. Search engines give a great deal of weight to this tag, so include the best, most powerful phrases and keywords in it.

When you are first starting a website, avoid using sub-domains. Google treats sub-domains as their own site for purposes of assigning them PageRank. Directories from the main site, however, have the same PageRank as the parent site. This means, for instance, that mysite.com/store will have the same PageRank as mysite.com, but store.mysite.com won't.

Add new content to your website in a consistent manner. This will keep your search engine rankings up because it will keep people coming back to your site to see what's new on your pages. Additionally, new content that is well written with SEO in mind will attract the search engine bots. Adding great content to your website is a win-win proposition all around.

Your homepage carries roughly 50 percent of the weight in searches. Up to 5 percent of your copy and links throughout the site should be weighted with keywords and phrases. This density will give depth to searches and bring your site closer to the top rankings on the major engines.

Today most major search engines offer specialized local listings. For websites with any kind of real-word presence, registering with these local listings will improve search engine performance. Any additional features of the local listings - like maps and reviews - should be taken advantage of to increase a website's total exposure.

Isolate content like images and javascript in separate directories and use a robot.txt file to prevent search engines from indexing these directories. These file types have no effect on your website's SEO performance. By instructing search engines to skip over them, you will increase the speed with which search engines index the other, more relevant parts of your site.

Create a link wheel to increase your SEO. A link wheel involves writing 10 articles about the keywords you want to associate with your links. In each article, place a link to your website and a link to one of the other articles. You then submit each of those articles to a different article directory. In this way, every article and every article directory links directly to your website, as well as, to each other.

The best way to generate your target market to your website is to understand your current traffic. Who is currently visiting your website? Is it the audience that you are intending to reach. By understanding your traffic demographic it is easier to offer them exactly what they want in a product, service, or blog.

Adopt SEO style when writing. This means repeating original keywords and related one, but not in a rigid way. You can use alternative keywords or slightly change your original keywords. Make sure to include enough reference so that your content is categorized as relevant to the keywords you want it to be associated with.

If you're using YouTube videos as part of your SEO marketing strategy, make sure to include them on other sites as well. Metacafe is another excellent resource for entertaining and informative videos which can boost viewership for your own video. The more people attracted to viewing your video, the more likely you are to increase the traffic to your website.

As you optimize your site, remember that your actual business competitors and your search engine results competitors aren't necessarily the same companies. This will determine your specific keywords as you begin to generate your site content. If you sell life insurance, your keyword should include both words: "life" and "insurance".

Do not forget that you should design your website for your web users, first and foremost. When your web users can find your site easily, and your site is well organized in its navigation and rich in relevant content, you site will do well in the ranks. A website that is organically optimized always does better in ranks than a website that is artificially pumped up with keywords.

When working to promote your website, make sure that you're using a valid, lean code. By coding your sites in this nature, the search engines will be able to easily find the content you're trying to point them to. Using complicated and/or invalid code may result in your site simply not being found.

Hopefully the tips above have given you some SEO techniques that you can implement immediately to get your website a higher search engine results page (SERP) rank. Or, perhaps the tips have helped you to decide that SEO is not for you and that you need to hire a professional SEO company instead.